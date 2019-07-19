Keys Held in Check by Teel

WOODBRIDGE, VA - The Potomac Nationals (44-51/14-14) got seven innings of one-run baseball from Carson Teel as the Frederick Keys (38-60/9-20) dropped the series finale 4-2 on Friday night at Northwest Federal Field. With the setback, the Keys have fall in all three of their road series in July.

Turning in arguably the best start of his pro career, Teel (4-2) scattered six hits to go with two walks and five strikeouts in the victory. The seven innings also ranked as a career-best for the left-hander, after his previous career-high for innings pitched was 5.1 frames.

Teel's counterpart, DL Hall, was tagged for the loss after allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. Hall (3-4) walked one and struck out eight.

Osvaldo Abreu gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead after one inning on a home run to right. Hall bounced back by striking out six of the next nine batters who came up, but the P-Nats still managed a two-out run in the fourth. After Jakson Reetz singled, KJ Harrison hit an RBI double to center.

The Keys sliced the Nationals lead in half thanks to a walk, a Sean Miller single, a sac-bunt by Cole Billingsley and a Zach Jarrett groundout, but the home team got the run back in the fifth. Following a one-out walk, a wild pitch moved Jack Sundberg to second. He scored two batters later on a sac-fly by Cole Freeman. David Masters then hit a home run off Cameron Ming in the sixth.

In the ninth, the Keys brought the go-ahead run to bat against Frankie Bartow. Singles from Cadyn Grenier and J.C. Escarra put men at the corners while a groundout from Patrick Dorrian made it a two-run affair. Miller added a single to put runners back at first and third with one out, but Billingsley lined into a double play to end the game.

Bartow earned his fourth save despite a shaky ninth. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits in two innings.

