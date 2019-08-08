Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 8 at Myrtle Beach)

With Kade McClure on the mound, the Dash wrap up their season series against Myrtle Beach on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (59-50) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans (45-68)

RHP Kade McClure (2-3, 2.60 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Little (High-A debut)

7:05 p.m. - TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Game #110 (Away Game #55)

BIRDS TAKE MIDDLE MATCH OVER DASH

Jameson Fisher, Andrew Vaughn and Steele Walker racked up multiple hits on Wednesday, but the Dash fell 5-2 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. In the ninth inning, Fisher smacked his 25th double of the season. Meanwhile, Walker bumped his hitting streak to eight games with two singles and a run. Vaughn finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, his first at the High-A level. However, Winston-Salem struggled offensively against Myrtle Beach starter Javier Assad. The right-hander allowed just one run on four hits across 6.2 innings.

ALMOST AS POPULAR AS STIEVER

Infielder Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, earned his first career promotion to High-A Winston-Salem, the White Sox announced on July 31. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

AS CONSISTENT AS A GOOD RESTAURANT

Since 2014, the Dash have had the White Sox first-round pick (or picks) in five out of the last six years, with the lone exception coming in 2017 when Jake Burger finished out his season with Low-A Kannapolis. Here is the full look over the years:

2014: LHP Carlos Rodon (3rd overall)

2015: RHP Carson Fulmer (8th overall)

2016: C Zack Collins (10th overall) and RHP Zack Burdi (26th overall)

2018: INF Nick Madrigal (4th overall)

2019: INF Andrew Vaughn (3rd overall)

PUTTING IN A LOT OF WORK

Dash outfielder Steele Walker was named the CL's Player of the Week for July 29-August 4, the league announced on Monday. Over his last eight games played, Walker is 16-for-30 with a homer, four doubles, a triple, eight runs and five RBIs.

WE FEEL GOOD ABOUT THIS ONE

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his 11th start for Winston-Salem on Thursday against Myrtle Beach. McClure has posted six quality starts over his first 11 outings in the Dash purple. The right-hander was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 2.12 ERA over five High-A starts. McClure recorded a stretch of 20.2 scoreless innings that lasted from his High-A debut on June 2 until his June 25th outing against Myrtle Beach. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis before his promotion to Winston-Salem, McClure registered a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. McClure is close friends with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio. More information is available on page 3.

NO EARLY CONGRATS NEEDED

After Wednesday's loss, Winston-Salem sits 2.5 games back of Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first-half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

HARD TO PUT IN A BOX

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 41 games:

One-run games: 5-10

Two-run games: 7-5

Three-run games: 5-4

Four-run games: 3-2

