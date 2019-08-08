Ashby Placed on IL; Whitmer Added from Low-A

August 8, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included placement of LHP Aaron Ashby on the Carolina injured list as of 8/5 and the assignment of RHP Chad Whitmer from Low-A Wisconsin to Carolina.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

8/7: LHP Aaron Ashby placed on Carolina injured list (retro to 8/5).

8/7: RHP Chad Whitmer assigned to Carolina from Low-A Wisconsin.

Whitmer will wear jersey No. 44.

