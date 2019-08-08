Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: August 8 vs. Winston-Salem

August 8, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue a six-game homestand and conclude a three-game set against the Winston-Salem Dash (a Chicago White Sox affiliate) with the finale of the series beginning at 7:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Brendon Little (0-0, -.-- ERA) starts for Myrtle Beach against RHP Kade McClure (2-3, 2.60 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

ASSAD STRONG, PELICANS TAKE SERIES WITH WIN

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans saw Javier Assad throw 6.2 innings, allowing one run, in a 5-2 win over Winston-Salem on Wednesday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Miguel Amaya laced a two-run single to right. Luke Reynolds then added an RBI single to make it 3-0 and Delvin Zinn hit a sacrifice fly to draw the lead to 4-0. The teams traded runs in the seventh and the Dash added another tally in the eighth, but Assad (W, 4-8) earned the victory. Reynolds had a three-hit day while Cam Balego and Amaya both had two-hit performances. Ryan Lawlor threw a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season.

ZOBRIST REHABS WITH MYRTLE BEACH

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs announced that 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist will continue his rehab assignment with the Pelicans on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Zobrist hit .357 (10-for-28) over seven World Series games and had the go-ahead, 10th-inning RBI double for the Cubs in the finale. Over his career, the three-time All-Star is a .266/.356/.426 hitter and has played every position except pitcher and catcher at the big league level. In his fourth year with Chicago, he was hitting .241/.343/.253 in his 26 games. Zobrist played in the Carolina League with the Salem Avalanche in 2005 as a member of the Houston Astros organization.

YOU MIGHT HAVE TO DRIVE YOURSELF

In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced six different roster moves on Tuesday. The Pelicans added LHP Brailyn Marquez, who is the top pitching prospect for the Cubs and No. 4 overall per MLB.com, from Low-A South Bend. Additionally, the Birds brought on OF Zac Taylor from South Bend and Scott Effross on a Double-A rehab assignment from Mesa. LHP Jack Patterson was sent to Double-A Tennessee while both OF D.J. Artis and RHP Garrett Kelly were placed on the Injured List.

THEY AREN'T OVERRATED

On Tuesday, Chicago announced that lefties Jack Patterson and Brailyn Marquez were the Cubs Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Month for July. Patterson, who spent the whole month with Myrtle Beach, went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA over five starts and 23.2 innings. He only allowed one unearned run while surrendering eight hits, striking out 24 and walking eight. He owned a 0.68 WHIP, held opponents to a .104 BAA and has not allowed an earned run in 34 consecutive innings. Marquez, who is the No. 4 overall prospect for the Cubs by MLB.com, went 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA over five starts in the month. Across his 27.1 innings, he struck out 41 while walking eight, garnered a 0.91 WHIP and held opponents to a .175 average. In his last two starts before his promotion to Myrtle Beach, he combined to throw 12 innings, allowing one hit while striking out 22 and walking one.

WE MISSED YOU

Luke Reynolds has hit well in his first five games back in Myrtle Beach after playing in 22 games with Low-A South Bend. In his first 55 games of the season with the Pelicans, Reynolds hit just .190/.296/.288 and was sent down to South Bend. There, he slashed .260/.360/.390 and finished off his last six games by hitting .391 (9-for-23). He carried that success into his first five games with the Pelicans, hitting .400 (8-for-20) with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, three runs and two walks.

HE ISN'T FORGETTING ANYTHING

Infielder Wladimir Galindo has been productive offensively for the Pelicans recently. After going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Wednesday, Galindo is now hitting .295 over his last 18 games with a .774 OPS. Last season, Galindo hit just .216 with a .589 OPS in 114 games. In 2017 with Low-A South Bend, the Venezuelan hit .290 with a .782 OPS before a broken leg cut his season short.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER?

The Pelicans are tied with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for second place in the Southern Division as of Wednesday. If the season were to end today, the Woodpeckers would be in the playoffs because they hold the head-to-head lead over the Pelicans. Winston-Salem is just 2.5 games back of the Pelicans and Woodpeckers. The Pelicans have captured the season series against the Dash while Winston-Salem leads the season series over Fayetteville 7-6 with a three-game set against the Woodpeckers looming next. There are 24 games left in the season.

PELICAN POINTS

We will see the first regular-season rehabber in the Cubs era in Myrtle Beach with Zobrist on Thursday. In 2017, Willson Contreras rehabbed in the playoffs with the Birds in the division series against the Down East Wood Ducks... Looking for their fifth win in their last six games, Brendon Little makes his Pelicans debut. The 2017 27th pick had to miss the start of the year with a lat injury... For the Cubs, Yu Darvish has a 2.17 ERA in his last five starts.

