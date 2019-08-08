LHP Brendon Little transferred to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

August 8, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Brendon Little has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

LHP Ryan Kellogg has been placed on the Temporary Inactive List

INF/OF Ben Zobrist has been transferred to Myrtle Beach on MLB rehab assignment

Little, a first-round selection of the Cubs in 2017, will make his High-A debut with the Pelicans tonight. After missing the beginning of the season with an injury, Little made two starts in Rookie-Level Mesa before six starts with the Low-A South Bend Cubs. With the little Cubs, he went 0-1 with a 1.91 ERA. Before being drafted in the first round in 2017, he went to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. There, in his one season, he struck out 14.06 per nine innings.

Little will wear No. 15 and Zobrist will wear No. 18. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with six on the Injured List, one MLB rehabber and one on the Temporary Inactive List.

