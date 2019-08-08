Former Mudcat Devin Williams Makes Major League Debut

ZEBULON, N.C. - Former Carolina Mudcats pitcher Devin Williams, who pitched for the Mudcats during the 2018 season, made his Major League Baseball debut last night for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Williams pitched through an inning and 2/3 and allowed two unearned runs on three hits, walked one and struck out three in his debut.

Williams, 24, played for the Mudcats during the 2018 season and is now the second player from that team to receive a promotion to Major League Baseball. He is also the seventh former Mudcat to make his Major League Baseball debut this year. The list of former Mudcats to have reached the majors so far in 2019 includes Williams (2018), INF Isan Diaz (2017 Mudcats), OF Trent Grisham (2017), Keston Hiura (2018), RHP Jordan Yamamoto (2017) and INF Dylan Moore (2016).

The Brewers brought up Williams on August 5 from Triple-A San Antonio where he had appeared in three games and pitched through 3.2 IP with one walk and six strikeouts. The Florissant, MO native originally began the 2019 season with Double-A Biloxi where he was 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 31 games and 53.1 innings pitched with the Shuckers. Williams, who also represented the Brewers in the 2019 MLB Futures Game, also totaled 76 strikeouts against 29 walks and had held opponents to a .181 average against him in his time in Double-A before his promotion.

Williams appeared in and started for the Mudcats in 14 games last season and went 0-3 with 5.82 ERA over 34.0 innings pitched. He also totaled 22 walks, 35 strikeouts, a 1.82 WHIP and a .301 average against in 2018 with the Mudcats.

Milwaukee selected Williams in the second round of the 2013 Draft out of Hazelwood West High School in Hazelwood, MO. The right-hander went on to pitch for the rookie level AZL Brewers in his first year as a professional in 2013 before moving on to short-season Helena in 2014 and Low-A Wisconsin in 2015. He then returned to Wisconsin in 2016 before finishing the season in High-A with the then-Brewers affiliated Brevard County Manatees in the Florida State League. Williams missed the 2017 season while recovering from "Tommy John" surgery, but returned to High-A, and with the Mudcats and the Carolina League in 2018.

