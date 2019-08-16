Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 16 vs. Potomac)

After sweeping the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium, the Dash now kick off a three-game set against the P-Nats on Friday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

_______________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (25-27, 63-53) vs. Potomac Nationals (28-25, 58-62)

RHP Jonathan Stiever (5-3, 2.38 ERA) vs. RHP Malvin Pena (5-8, 6.22 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #117 (Home Game #59)

FOUR-RUN SIXTH CARRIES DASH

Thanks in large part to a four-run sixth inning, the Dash earned a 6-4 victory and a series sweep over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday night at Five County Stadium. Trailing 2-1 entering the sixth, Winston-Salem came up with a big inning against Carolina reliever Cody Beckman. Tyler Frost led off the frame with an infield single before Andrew Vaughn drew a walk. After a Jameson Fisher strikeout, Carlos Perez drew the second walk of the inning to load the bases. The next batter, Mitch Roman, lined a single through the right side to bring home Frost and tie the score at two. Following Roman's single, Johan Cruz lined a bases-clearing double into left-center field, putting the Dash ahead 5-2.

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. In 14 games played with the Dash, the first-rounder has recorded at least one RBI in nine games. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal, winning he 2018 Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO BIG LEAGUERS

It was announced last Saturday that Caleb Frare, who pitched for the White Sox this year, has been transferred from Triple-A Charlotte's injured list to Winston-Salem. Acquired from the Yankees for international signing bonus pool money last year, Frare appeared in five games with the White Sox this year. Frare joins Jacob Lindgren as the only members of the Dash that have logged big league time. Lindgren appeared in seven games for the Yankees in 2015.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Steele Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 15 games played, Walker is 24-for-60 with a homer, five doubles, a triple and 12 runs.

THEY CALL HIM "VERLANDER"

Right-hander Jonathan Stiever will make his 10th start with the Dash on Friday. Stiever has posted seven quality starts out of his first nine outings to begin his Dash tenure. Last time out, Stiever had its shortest start of the year, going just three innings on August 10 against Fayetteville. Stiever's run of dominant outings have prompted teammates to nickname him "Verlander", as a homage to eight-time All-Star Justin Verlander. A fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Stiever was promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis at the start of the second half. Before his time at Indiana, Stiever was a star football player at Cedarburg High School. In 2014, he was named the state Football Player of the Year in Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

STILL IN THE PLAYOFF HUNT

After winning three in a row, Winston-Salem still sits 3.5 games back of Fayetteville with 17 games remaining in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 48 games:

One-run games: 6-11

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 5-4

Four-run games: 3-4

DASH DOTS

Winston-Salem will play its first game against Potomac since May 3, when the Dash won 5-3 at Pfitzner Stadium...In seven outings with the Dash, Lindgren is allowed one earned run over 11.1 innings pitched.

