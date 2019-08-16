Homestand Preview

August 16, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Come see the final seven P-Nats games at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium! The homestand begins next Friday, August 23rd, and features nostalgic giveaways, the last bobblehead of the season, a performance by the XPogo Stunt Team, the military appreciation jersey auction and one final fireworks show.

The P-Nats face the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) for the first three games, followed by a four-game set against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs).

Friday, August 23rd vs. Winston-Salem Dash

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Mini Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium Replica Giveaway, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union (first 1,000)

Jerry "The King" Lawler Appearance, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The WWE Hall of Famer will wrap up the Legends Autograph Series by signing autographs and meeting with fans. The signing is free on a first-come, first-served basis, with the line beginning as soon as gates open. Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and has been involved in professional wrestling since 1970. He has been with the WWE in either a full or part time capacity since 2001.

WWE Legends Night: Any fan who wears wrestling gear or a crown to the game will receive a free grandstand ticket to the game! Additionally, each P-Nats player in the batting order will be a wrestler for the night, and the ballpark will be divided up into nine sections, one for each wrestler. The first wrestler to hit a home run will win their section a free ticket to a remaining 2019 P-Nats game, which fans can pick up at fan assistance on their way out of the ballpark.

Ed Randall's Fans for the Cure Initiative: The P-Nats have teamed up with Fans for the Cure to educate men about the value of early detection from prostate cancer. There will be a blue bracelet giveaway at the gates, plus a team-signed bat will be raffled off. Fans can purchase raffle tickets at Fan Assistance- $1 for one ticket or five tickets for $3.

Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package: two adjustable hats, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets all for just $22! Additional loaded ticket packages (with one of each item) are available for $11 per package. All packages must be purchased 24 hours before game time.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Saturday, August 24th vs. Winston-Salem Dash

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5pm

Victor Robles #1 Nats Prospect Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Dave Stinson GEICO (first 1,000 fans): Don't miss the last bobblehead of the season, which honors the Nationals' #1 prospect and 2016-17 P-Nat Victor Robles.

XPogo Stunt Team Performance, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The world's best extreme pogo entertainment will be performing during and after the game.

Post-game Fireworks, presented by WTOP

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Booster Club Auction: Stop by the concourse to support the organization that supports the P-Nats players! Auction items will include one-of-a-kind collectables.

Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Riptide will be performing for fans.

Sunday, August 25th vs. Winston-Salem Dash

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

Military Appreciation Jersey Auction, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats have been wearing these digital camo jerseys on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off via a silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive. The auction begins once gates open and will run through the last out of the sixth inning. Winners will be able to take a photo post-game with the player or coach who wore and autographed the jersey.

Stars and Stripes Team Signed Bat Raffle: Fans can purchase raffle tickets at Fan Assistance for the chance to win a team-signed bat! Tickets will be $1 each, or five tickets for $3.

Second-Half Team Photo Giveaway (first 500 fans)

Pre-game Team Autograph Signing: meet the P-Nats during an on-field, pre-game team autograph session running from 12:05-12:25pm.

Kids Day Sunday:

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Kids Eat Free: The first 200 kids 12 & under will receive a free hot dog and soda.

Post-game Catch in the Outfield

Caricature Artist: Fans can stop by the concourse, where an artist from Manis Creative will be set up (charge applies).

Northwest Federal Credit Union Member Appreciation Day

Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday: Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

Monday, August 26th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Tuesday, August 27th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Wednesday, August 28th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Winning Wednesday: The P-Nats will host Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan will win a prize each inning. Then, if the P-Nats win, fans can redeem their ticket for one of equal value to Thursday night's game (August 29th).

Baseball Bingo: Fans can pick up a card at Fan Assistance on their way in for a chance to get a bingo and win a prize.

Thursday, August 29th vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium Dirt Giveaway (first 750 fans): Take home a small piece of the playing surface at the final regular season Potomac Nationals game at the ballpark.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets or ticket plans, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

