Spend Friday, August 23rd in the King's Court with Jerry "The King" Lawler

August 16, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - It'll be a majestic night at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Saturday, August 23rd, as the Potomac Nationals joust with the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) on WWE Legends Night! The P-Nats welcome Jerry "The King" Lawler for a "Royal Night with The King" as they kick off their final homestand of the regular season.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a miniature Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. As the P-Nats wrap up their 35h season at The Pfitz, fans can remember the historic ballpark with this one-of-a-kind replica. The model features several iconic aspects of "The Pfitz", including its multi-colored bleachers, resolute press box, and refurbished front office.

Jerry "The King" Lawler will hold court in Woodbridge as part of the 2019 Legends Autograph Series, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. Fans can begin to form a line to meet the WWE Hall of Famer and 28-time USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion as soon as gates open, with free autographs available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Any fans who come to the game wearing a crown or full attire of a professional wrestler can receive a free grandstand ticket to the game, while fans who wear a wrestling t-shirt are eligible for a $5 grandstand ticket. Seating sections at the ballpark will be assigned to a P-Nats "wrestler" in the starting lineup, with the first player to hit a home run winning their section a free ticket to a remaining 2019 P-Nats home game.

The Potomac Nationals have teamed up with Ed Randall's Fans for the Cure to educate men about testing and treatment options for prostate cancer. There will be a bracelet giveaway at the gates on Friday night, plus a team-signed bat raffle with the proceeds benefitting Fans for the Cure.

Friday is another opportunity for fans to take advantage of the "Too Sweeto to be True" ticket package, presented by Sweeto Burrito. For only $22, fans receive two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork), two grandstand tickets, two P-Nats hats, and two refillable mugs. For ticket information, click the link at potomacnationals.com.

Finally, kids can stick around after the game to run the bases like their favorite P-Nats players thanks to Glory Days Grill. Line up at the first base gate after the game comes to a close to take a lap, just like the Nationals!

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2019 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

