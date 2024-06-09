Winokur Catches Fire, Mussels Drop Tampa Finale 8-4

June 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Brandon Winokur homered and reached base four times Sunday, but the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Mighty Mussels 8-4 at Steinbrenner Field.

Winokur connected on his second home run of the series in the fourth inning, a solo shot to right field against Tampa (21-36) starter Cade Smith (3-4). The California native finished 3-for-3 against Smith, while the rest of the team went 1-for-15 with 11 strikeouts.

Tampa didn't waste time jumping in front against Mussels' starter Spencer Bengard (2-1). In a scoreless game in the bottom of the second, Bengard walked two batters before Brenny Escanio shot a two-run single into left to make it 2-0 Tarpons.

Still up by that margin in the third, Roderick Arias dropped a ground rule double down the left field line. The next batter was Christopher Familia, who doubled to the wall in left center to make it 3-0. After Familia reached third on a wild pitch, Jasso drove him home with a sacrifice fly to center to cap the inning at 4-0.

Winokur made it 4-1 with his home run in the fourth, but Tampa responded with a Tomas Frick solo homer to extend the lead to 5-1 in the fourth.

After the Mussels (28-29) scored twice without a hit in the top of the seventh, Tampa strung together three hits in the bottom of the inning to reclaim a four-run advantage.

The Mighty Mussels will return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.