Smith shuts down Mighty Mussels as Tarpons emerge victorious, 8-4

June 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dylan Jasso (left) and Hans Montero of the Tampa Tarpons exchange high fives

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (21-36) defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (28-29) on Sunday afternoon at GMS Field behind RHP Cade Smith's (5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 2BB, 11K, 1HR) eleven strikeout performance. Every batter in Tampa's lineup reached base at least once on the way to tallying eight runs with C Tomas Frick (2-for-3, 1R, 1 double, 1HR, 2RBI, 1BB) and 2B Brenny Escanio (2-for-4, 2RBI) leading the charge with 2RBI each.

Smith had the Might Mussels whiffing all game on his way to racking up eleven strikeouts. His slider was his go-to pitch, as it accumulated 50% of his total usage and a whiff rate of 79%. When the ball was put in play against Smith, the contact was soft. Only two of the eight balls put in play against Smith were hard hit.

1B Dylan Jasso opened the second when he worked the count full and drew a free pass. RF Willy Montero hit a ground ball to third base, and Brandon Winokur tried for the force out at second base, but he launched the ball into right field, sending Jasso to third. W. Montero stole second base, and then Frick walked to load the bases. Escanio came through for the Tarpons, lining a base hit through the left side and bringing home two runs to give Tampa the lead.

DH Roderick Arias dropped a ground-rule double just inside the left field line to start the bottom of the third. LF Christopher Familia continued his strong rehab, doubling to deep right-center field to bring home Arias.

Familia advanced to third base on a wild pitch and then was driven home on a SAC-fly to center field off the bat of Jasso to give Tampa a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Winokur cut into the deficit, leading off the fourth inning with a solo shot to right field.

Frick answered right back in the home half of the fourth. He sent a moonshot homerun just inside the left field foul pole to put the Tarpons back up by four. Frick's second homer of the year traveled 371 feet and left the bat at 100.7 MPH.

Isaac Pena and Ryan McCarthy both walked with one out in the seventh and a passed ball advanced both runners. Payton Eeles grounded out to first base, which brought home Pena and moved McCarthy to third base. LHP Rafelin Nivar bounced a pitch past Frick, allowing McCarthy to cross the plate and make it a two-run ballgame.

Tampa added to the lead in their half of the seventh. CF Jackson Castillo doubled when Maddux Houghton lost the ball in the sun. 3B Hans Montero singled to left field to grow Tampa's lead to three. Frick sent a high fly ball to left field, which was overran by McCarthy and dropped down to bring home H. Montero.

Tampa loaded the bases on three walks to SS George Lombard Jr., Familia, and Jasso in the eighth. A wild pitch scored Lombard Jr. for the Tarpons' eighth run of the afternoon.

Fort Myers threw one run on the board in the ninth on an RBI single from Walker Jenkins but were unable to score any more as the Tarpons held on for the series finale.

The Tarpons will head to Clearwater to start a six-game set with the Threshers on Tuesday night. RHP Josh Grosz is projected to start with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

