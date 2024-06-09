Threshers Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Series Finale

BRADENTON, FL - Pierce Bennett's fourth-inning triple sparked a short rally for the Clearwater Threshers (36-21), but Clearwater couldn't overcome a six-run first by the Bradenton Marauders (25-32) in a 10-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return home for a six-game set against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday.

Bradenton had three two-RBI hits, including a two-run home run, that made it 6-0 Marauders after the bottom of the first. They added four more on a single and a three-run homer in the second to make it 10-0.

Keaton Anthony led off the fourth with a single and scored on a triple by Bennett to put the Threshers on the board. On the next pitch, Jared Thomas greeted newly entered Marauders reliever Tyler Kennedy with a single to right that plated Bennett and brought the Threshers deficit to 10-2. No runs were scored after the fourth, as the Threshers dropped the series finale 10-2.

Brandon Beckel (2-1) allowed nine runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings to take the loss. Jaydenn Estanista allowed one unearned run in 2.2 innings of work, walking one and striking out four. Jonh Henriquez tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Chase Hopewell finished the game with 2.0 shutout frames, allowing one hit, one walk, and struck out two.

Bennett's triple was the first of his professional career...Anthony has three multi-hit games this series...Kotowski tied Kehden Hettiger for the Threshers' longest active on-base streak, reaching base in each of the last 13 games...Kotowski has now reached safely in every game he has played in each of the last three full series...Miller's first hit as a 20-year-old was a double in the first...The Threshers return home to begin a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday, June 11...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

