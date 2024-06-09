Jays Clinch Series with Well-Rounded Victory

June 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Blue Jays brought their Sunday best to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, tallying eight runs on 12 hits while holding Palm Beach to just four knocks in an 8-1 series-clinching victory over the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Gage Stanifer started things strong for Dunedin, facing the minimum through four efficient innings, allowing just a second-inning single that was erased on a double play.

On the other side, Palm Beach starter Jason Savacool kept the Jays' bats cool through five innings, allowing just three base runners.

In the bottom of fifth, the Cardinals got to Stanifer, loading the bases with one out using two walks and a single. After a mound visit, Ross Friedrick sent a line drive to center, but Jean Joseph made a diving catch to save a hit, keeping Palm Beach to just a sac fly that made it 1-0. Stanifer finished his start by stranding the remaining runners on first and second base.

In the top of the sixth, the Blue Jays cracked Savacool. Bryce Arnold started the inning with a single, and then scored the tying run on Victor Arias' one-out RBI double.

With two outs, Cristian Feliz came to the plate and cut a line-drive, go-ahead two-run homer through the wind to right field, which put Dunedin ahead 3-1. The longball is Feliz's 10th of the season - second in the Florida State League.

The Blue Jays busted the game open with five-runs in the eighth inning, using an RBI groundout from Alexis Hernandez, and RBI knocks from Edward Duran and Daniel Perez to make it 8-1.

Dunedin's bullpen continued a strong week with four shutout frames to close the game. Yondrei Rojas struck out the side in the sixth inning, Aaron Munson stranded runners in the seventh and eighth, and Jordan Powell finished the game in the ninth.

The road series win marks Dunedin's first since they took five of six from Tampa April 9-14.

The Blue Jays return home on Tuesday night to kick off a 12-game homestand, first hosting Bradenton. Tuesday night's first pitch is scheduled for 6:30. Tickets are available now online at DunedinBlueJays.com.

