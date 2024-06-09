Early Bird Gets the Worm: Bradenton Cruises to 10-2 Sunday Victory

June 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders picked up a series victory on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park after defeating the Clearwater Threshers 10-2.

Bradenton jumped on Threshers' starter Brandon Beckel (2-1) early by scoring six runs in the first. A pair of walks to Keiner Delgado and Esmerlyn Valdez and a single by Omar Alfonzo loaded the bases for Shalin Polanco who doubled home two runs. Axiel Plaz then singled home another pair of runs to make it 4-0 before Javier Rivas clubbed a home run into the Kona Bar in centerfield to complete the six-run inning. It was Rivas' second longball of the week and third over the last eight days. The six-run first was the highest scoring inning by the Marauders this season.

In the second, Delgado reached on error and Alfonzo singled to place runners on the corners with one-out. Valdez smacked a ball to left field to score another and extend the Bradenton lead to 7-0. Plaz then blasted a three-run home run to push the lead to 10-0 in the second. The Marauders catcher finished with five RBIs, the most by a Bradenton hitter this year.

Clearwater plated their only runs of the contest in the fourth against Connor Oliver. Keaton Anthony singled to start the frame and then scored on a Pierce Bennett triple to cut the Bradenton lead to 10-1. Tyler Kennedy then entered in for Oliver to face Jared Thomas who singled through the hole on the right side of the infield to trim the deficit again to 10-2.

Carlos Jimenez (2-2) struck out eight across four scoreless frames with Mike Walsh hurling a scoreless ninth to close out the ballgame.

Valdez finished the week 7-for-15 with a double, triple, two home runs, four RBIs, five walks, and eight runs scored.

After an off day on Monday, the Marauders travel to nearby Dunedin to start a six-game road series at TD Ballpark on Tuesday night. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.