Winnipeg Goldeyes and Local Brewers Partner for Local Only Beer Festival

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club has partnered with Manitoba's breweries for Ballpark Brewfest to be held at Shaw Park on Saturday, July 23rd. Rain or shine, Manitobans can come together at this exciting event to celebrate the province's local craft beer scene.

Ballpark Brewfest appeals to all Manitobans, regardless of their craft beer knowledge. For those new to craft beer, general admission tickets (priced at $50) will provide guests the opportunity to sample all Manitoba breweries in one convenient location. For the craft beer aficionado, a limited number of VIP tickets (priced at $80) will be available, and include exclusive access to unique beers from each brewery, early admission, and a souvenir glass. In addition to the variety of craft beers, Winnipeg Goldeyes' food vendors will be available for those looking for a bite to eat from these great local kitchens.

Unlike other beer festivals in Manitoba, Ballpark Brewfest will not be a strictly sampling event. All admissions include 2 oz samples from all participating breweries, but tokens will also be sold for those looking to enjoy a half pint of their favourite beers.

"With our Craft Beer Corner, we have had the unique opportunity to be the first Winnipeg professional sports team to partner exclusively with local brewers," said Winnipeg Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "The Goldeyes expanded this in 2022 by not only having craft beer on draft at the Craft Beer Corner, but also, we are proud to say that all canned beer in the ballpark is 100 percent Manitoba made. Ballpark Brewfest takes that partnership one step further as we invite the breweries themselves into Shaw Park to interact with Manitobans, and discuss the only thing that can rival baseball- BEER!"

Ballpark Brewfest runs from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with VIP ticket holders gaining early admission at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are limited, and guests are encouraged to purchase early to avoid missing out.

Tickets go on sale June 2nd at www.ticketmaster.ca.

