Three-Run 7th Inning Pushes Cougars Past RedHawks

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars used a three-run seventh inning and strong work from the bullpen to earn a 7-5 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Tonight's win clinched a fourth straight home series victory for Kane County.

With the game tied at four in the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars (12-6) began a two out rally against RedHawks (13-5) reliever Brady Stover (1-1). Donivan Williams and Galli Cribbs Jr. drew back-to-back walks to bring Cornelius Randolph to the plate. Randolph, who celebrated his 25th birthday today, promptly lined a single into right field to score Williams and give the Cougars a 5-4 edge.

Following Randolph's hit, Sherman Johnson bounced a single back through the middle to score two runs and push the Cougars lead to 7-4. The Cougars benefitted from great work out of the bullpen. Ryan Richardson (3-0) tossed two scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. After Kane County gained the lead, C.J. Carter earned a six-out save by allowing just one run in the ninth while striking out four hitters.

For the third straight game, the RedHawks jumped out to an early lead. With the bases loaded in the top of the first, Rymer Liriano hit a single back through the middle off Cougars' starter Jose Fuentes, scoring two runs. One inning later, Manuel Boscan launched a two-run homer over the right field fence to make it 4-0.

The Cougars cut into the RedHawks lead in the bottom of the second. To lead off the frame, Jimmy Kerrigan blasted a solo home run to right-center field for his third long ball of the season. Later in the frame, the Cougars hit three straight singles, capped off by an RBI blooper from Cribbs. to cut the Fargo lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kane County tied it up. With one out, Williams singled before coming in to score on an RBI triple by Cribbs. Later in the inning, Johnson grounded a ball off the glove of first baseman Drew Ward into right field to score Cribbs and tie the ballgame at four.

Throughout the night, the Cougars made multiple strong defensive plays. Third baseman Alexis Pantoja made two diving stops with runners on, and also started a 5-2-3 double play that ended the fifth inning.

The Cougars hit the road for a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs beginning on Friday night. Right-hander Ryan Tapani (2-1, 4.09) will take the mound for Kane County against fellow righty Kyle Murphy (1-0, 7.04). The Cougars will return home for a six-game homestand beginning on Tuesday, June 7th. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

