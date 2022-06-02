Baseball America, American Association to Partner on League All-Star Game Broadcast

MOORHEAD, Minn. - The American Association of Professional Baseball and Baseball America have partnered to feature a free live-stream of the 2022 American Association All-Star Game on Baseball America's website, www.baseballamerica.com.

The American Association All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 12 at Impact Field in Rosemont, Ill., home of the American Association's Chicago Dogs. This will be the first time the American Association has held an All-Star Game since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 mid-summer classics were halted by the pandemic.

"This partnership is a first of its kind for Baseball America," stated Tom Dondero, Baseball America's President. "We view this as a first step in evolving our relationship with such a great league and partner."

"Joining forces with Baseball America to bring one of our jewel events to a world-wide audience is something we have been working towards for several years," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "In the baseball world, Baseball America is venerated and we are proud to be in partnership with such a tremendous publication."

The pairing of Baseball America and the American Association brings together two baseball organizations with an intertwined history. Miles Wolff was the founder and Commissioner of the American Association when it formed in 2006 through 2018, and was instrumental in the success of Baseball America as the owner and publisher of the magazine for much of the 1980s and 1990s.

The broadcast of the All-Star Game will feature the American Association's top players as well as celebrity guests from one of the premier professional ballparks in the United States.

The American Association (www.aabaseball.com and www.aabaseball.tv) is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs. In 2021, 22 former American Association players appeared in a Major League games.

Baseball America (www.baseballamerica.com) is a digital and print publication that has been covering baseball with an emphasis on player development since 1981. It produces a website as well as a monthly magazine.

