Goldeyes Win Double Header

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-10) won both games of a double header from the Cleburne Railroaders at Shaw Park on Wednesday, taking the opener 5-1 and the nightcap 10-6.

In game one, the Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Raul Navarro led off with a single, stole second base, took third on a groundout from Ian Sagdal, and scored on a two-out passed ball.

Hector Sanchez led off the top of the fourth with a home run to right that tied the game, but the Goldeyes answered back with two runs in the bottom half. Logan Hill led off with a solo home run to centre, while Eric Rivera's RBI single to right made it 3-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Goldeyes loaded the bases with two outs and opened a 5-1 lead when Navarro was hit by a pitch and Rivera walked.

Goldeyes' starter Luis Ramirez (1-1) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on just two hits in five innings. Ramirez walked two and struck out eight.

Jacob Garcia (0-1) took the loss for the Railroaders, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits in three and one-third innings. Garcia walked four and struck out none.

Cleburne's Nik Sanchez singled in the top of the seventh for his first career professional hit. Calvin Bush made his professional debut for the Railroaders, pitching one and two-thirds innings of relief.

The Railroaders (3-14) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the nightcap. Sanchez ripped a two-run home run to right, while Jordan Wiley added an RBI single.

The Goldeyes took the lead with a six-run bottom of the third. Hidekel Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk and scored from first when Navarro doubled off the centre field wall. Two batters later, Sagdal walked to put the tying runs on base. After Michael Krauza relieved starting pitcher Austen Seidel, David Washington reached on an error that loaded the bases. Max Murphy grounded a single through the left side that plated Navarro and Sagdal with the tying runs. Hill put Winnipeg in front with a two-run double down the left field line. Reggie Pruitt Jr. made it 6-3 with a two-out, RBI double to left that scored Hill.

Washington blasted a three-run home run on an 0-2 count in the bottom of the fifth that made it 9-3 Goldeyes. Pruitt doubled, stole third, and scored the Goldeyes' 10th run on a throwing error in the bottom of the fifth.

Cleburne pulled within 10-6 in the top of the sixth on a Jacob Bockelie RBI single, a Wiley bases loaded hit by pitch, and a Hunter Wolfe sacrifice fly. Cleburne then brought the tying run to the plate with one out before Erasmo Pinales induced an inning-ending double play from Nik Sanchez.

Pinales worked a perfect seventh to complete the five-out save, his third of the season.

Freisis Adames (2-1) started game two for Winnipeg and picked up the win, allowing six earned runs on six hits in five-plus innings. Adames walked two and struck out three. Adames retired 10 straight batters from the first inning through the fourth.

Krauza (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Railroaders.

Seidel took a no-decision in his professional debut, allowing three earned runs on two hits in two and one-third innings. Seidel walked three and struck out none.

The series concludes Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. Josh Lucas (0-0, 6.87) faces right-hander Garrett Alexander (0-2, 5.54).

