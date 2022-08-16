Winning Streak Ends in Tight 2-1 Loss

LANSING, Mich. - Luis Díaz's eighth-inning RBI single lifted the Great Lakes Loons (26-17, 66-43) a 2-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (19-24, 44-65) in the opening game of a six-game set on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

The result extended the Loons' winning streak to six games and halted the Lugnuts' own winning streak at five games.

With the game tied 1-1 entering the eighth inning, Damon Keith greeted new Nuts reliever Trayson Kubo with a double off the left field wall. Kubo wild-pitched Keith to third base and then walked Austin Gauthier, who stole second. Aldrich De Jongh flied out to shallow center for the first out, the runners holding, before Díaz singled off the glove of drawn-in second baseman Cooper Bowman to bring in Keith with the tie-breaking run.

In the bottom of the eighth, Lugnuts leadoff hitter Max Muncy reached on a fielding error by first baseman Imanol Vargas and Joshwan Wright singled him to second. But Ryan Sublette retired Shane McGuire on a lineout to left and struck out Denzel Clarke. Jake Cantleberry then relieved Clarke and struck out Lazaro Armenteros to end the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cantleberry allowed a one-out single to Jared McDonald, who moved into scoring position on a Gabriel Maciel bunt. But he was stranded at second, as Brayan Buelvas grounded out to third to end the game.

The game began with impressive pitching performances. Lansing starting pitcher Jorge Juan tossed three hitless and scoreless innings with five strikeouts, walking one batter - Díaz - who was caught stealing to end the third inning.

Grant Holman followed with four innings of one-hit ball, though Eddys Leonard parlayed his fifth-inning leadoff double into a run thanks to two consecutive grounders.

The Lugnuts' lone tally came on a Wright two-out RBI single off River Ryan in the third inning, plating Buelvas.

