Captains' Winning Streak Dissolves at Nine, Whitecaps Prevail 6-4

(Comstock Park, MI) - All great things come to an end. Tonight, a nine-game winning streak ended for the Lake County Captains (61-46) who dropped the first contest of a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark to the West Michigan Whitecaps (58-51) by the score of 6-4.

The Captains started the scoring, getting a run in the third. After not getting a baserunner in the first two frames, Lake County got three hits, the third a ground-rule double from Angel Martinez which plated Mike Amditis, who reached via a single.

Aaron Davenport started and worked around two walks through the first two innings, by striking out three Whitecaps. West Michigan gained their first hit and a one-run lead in the bottom of the third, off a two-run homer from Josh Crouch.

Angel Martinez drove in a second run, to knot up the score, in the top of the fifth. He'd drive home Connor Kokx with a sacrifice fly, Kokx singled and reached third after an error on a pickoff throw.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Whitecaps reclaimed the advantage. Carlos Mendoza tripled to lead off the inning and advanced home on a sacrifice fly from Jace Jung. That was Davenport's last batter faced. He'd leave a runner on for Alaska Abney, who walked two batters to load the bases. Ben Malgeri rifled a ball into right field, to make the score 5-2.

Lake County over the next three innings did not score a run. Their best shot came in the sixth, with the bases loaded, they would leave three on.

Lenny Torres made his first appearance since June 5th and despite three walks, the right-hander did not permit a run, ending the sixth inning with a punchout. West Michigan added an insurance run in the eighth, Josh Crouch drove in his third run with a single, off Matt Turner.

In the ninth, Lake County pulled it to a two-run game. Mike Amditis smacked a ball over the left-center fence, his second homer of the season, both happening in the ninth inning, the other on August 5th. The Captains have at least one home run, in their last 15 games. The Whitecaps fourth pitcher in four innings, Tim Holdgrafer would finish the game with a strikeout.

The Captains and Whitecaps are now deadlocked atop the Midwest League East Division. Tomorrow Wednesday, August 17th, they will square off in game two of the series, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

