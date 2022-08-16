Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM Game at Fort Wayne)

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 l Game # 107 (41)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-28, 51-55) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-25, 44-64)

RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.19) vs. RH Efraín Contreras (0-3, 5.26)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the opener of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 4 (at Fort Wayne: Dragons 5, TinCaps 1).

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 7, Dayton 5 (10 innings). The Lugnuts tied the game with a run in the eighth and then broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the 10th to take five of six in the series. Steven Leyton hit a two-run home run and Garrett Wolforth had a solo homer for Dayton, while Jose Torres had three hits including a double.

Top Prospects Join Dragons: The Dragons have made 35 roster moves since the MLB all-star break on July 20, receiving the top four prospects currently on the roster. Blue-chip prospect Noelvi Marte, who was acquired from the Mariners in the trade involving MLB all-star Luis Castillo, headlines the arrivals. MLB.com has slotted Marte as the Reds #1 prospect, while Baseball America has him ranked #3, behind Elly De La Cruz and Nick Lodolo. Outfielder Jay Allen, the 30th overall selection in the 2021 draft, has also joined the Dragons. Starting pitcher Steve Hajjar, who was acquired from the Twins in the trade involving major league pitcher Tyler Mahle, has been added (but was placed on the injured list Monday). Hajjar was the Twins second round draft pick in 2021 out of the University of Michigan. The Dragons have also received starting pitcher Chase Petty from Single-A Daytona. Petty was acquired in spring training from the Twins for MLB all-star Sonny Gray. Petty was the Twins first round draft pick in 2021.

Dayton has hit 126 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 154 on the year (130-game season).

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Garrett Wolforth, with nine home runs, could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

Jose Torres over his last 11 games is batting .341 (15 for 44) with two home runs and two doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last three games is batting .500 (5 for 10) with one home run and three doubles.

Myles Gayman over his 15 appearances since May 26 has posted a 2.16 ERA (33.1 IP, 25 H, 8 R, 6 BB, 33 SO).

Jayvien Sandridge since joining the Dragons from Daytona has made five relief appearances and thrown eight innings, allowing just one run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 17 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-2, 6.75) at RH Dwayne Matos (1-4, 5.12)

Thursday, August 18 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne RH Ryan Bergert (2-8, 6.08)

Friday, August 19 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 2.25) at Fort Wayne LH Jackson Wolf (6-6, 3.96)

