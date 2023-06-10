Winning Streak Ends in Slugfest with GreenJackets

Despite scoring four runs in the opening frame, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans had their seven-game winning streak snapped with an 11-8 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night. With the loss, the Pelicans dropped to 32-23 while the GreenJackets moved to 27-28. Myrtle Beach still owns a one-game lead over the Columbia Fireflies in the Carolina League South.

Two more home runs were hit by the Pelicans as Juan Mora (2-6, HR, 3 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Moises Ballesteros (1-5, HR, RBI) hit his third home run of the week on a solo shot in the second. Felix Stevens (3-5, 2 2B) continued his red-hot week with a pair of doubles and three runs scored in the loss.

It was a tough outing for starter Nick Hull as the right-hander allowed six earned runs in his three innings off six hits and four walks. Erian Rodriguez (3-3) took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned in his 3 1/3 inning outing.

The GreenJackets smashed two home runs as E.J. Exposito (1-4, HR, RBI, BB) hit a first-inning solo homer and Justin Janas (2-4, HR, 3 RBI) hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to break a 7-7 tie. Augusta scored four runs in the bottom half of the seventh to go ahead.

Six pitchers were used by the GreenJackets with Chad Bryant (2-1) earning the win by tossing two shutout innings with three strikeouts in relief. Ronaldo Alesandro picked up the save by striking out the final batter with two runners on as Augusta took their first game of the week.

