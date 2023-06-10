Nationals Fall 6-4 To Charleston

June 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Fredericksburg jumped ahead early, but eventually lost 6-4 to the Charleston Riverdogs.

It was a big first inning for the Nats, as Johnathon Thomas singled and Elijah Green walked to quickly put runners aboard. Paul Witt then clobbered his team-leading seventh home run to put the Nationals ahead 3-0.

Jarlin Susana was sharp through three innings, allowing just one run to score on a balk. But in the fourth, a single and a pair of wild pitches allowed the Riverdogs to pull within a run at 3-2.

That held until the home half of the seventh, when the Freddies used some small ball to add an insurance run. Christopher De La Cruz worked a walk, and was moved to second on a sac bunt by Johnathon Thomas. A Cortland Lawson single pushed De La Cruz to third, before Elijah Green lifted a sacrifice fly into center field to put Fredericksburg ahead 4-2.

Unfortunately, Charleston tied the game in the top of the 8th. Carlos Colmanarez singled to drive in Ryan Spikes, then Jhon Diaz brought Colmanarez around to knot things up at 4-4. Then in the top of the 9th inning, Xavier Isaac blasted a two-run shot the other way to put the 'Dogs up 6-4.

That held as the final score, with Junior William taking the win and Pedro Gonzalez getting the loss. In the series finale, Riley Cornelio takes the ball for the FredNats, against Trevor Martin.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.