GreenJackets Lead Early But Fade Away Late as Pelicans Clinch Series with Win

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) took an early lead, but the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) used a five-run third inning to take their fourth game of the series with a 7-5 win on Saturday. Augusta (27-29) drew 10 walks and only allowed one earned run, but Myrtle Beach (33-23) capitalized on four GreenJackets errors in their return to winning ways.

For the first time this series, Augusta scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a wild pitch from Myrtle Beach starter Jackson Ferris. The GreenJackets tacked on three more in the bottom of the second, courtesy of a two-run single from Bryson Worrell and another wild pitch. Adam Shoemaker got the start for Augusta and did not allow a hit in the first two innings.

However, Myrtle Beach got back to their old tricks in the top of the third, capitalizing on a one-out error to score five runs in the frame. Felix Stevens launched his league-leading 11th home run of the year, making it four homers in five games this series. Already up 5-4, the Pelicans added another in the fourth, scoring on a throwing error to make it 6-4. Augusta made four errors in the game, and the first six Myrtle Beach runs were all unearned. Tyree Thompson continued his stellar season, going 3.1 innings in relief and only allowing one hit.

The GreenJackets pulled within one in the eighth, when Francisco Floyd walked, stole second, and took third on a wild pitch before E.J. Exposito drove him home with a sacrifice fly. However, an RBI single from Juan Mora in the top of the ninth pushed the lead back to two, and Saul Gonzalez locked down his seventh save of the season to preserve the 7-5 final score.

The GreenJackets are home this week and next, taking on Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) for one more game and then playing six against Carolina (Milwaukee Brewers). For tickets and information, click here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview!

