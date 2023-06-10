Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.10 vs Salem

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* INF Brennon McNair has been activated from the 7-day IL * RHP Mack Anglin has been placed on the 7-day IL

McNair will wear jersey #6.

The Fireflies active roster sits at 27.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. The Fireflies will employ today as a bullpen day and have yet to name their opener. The Red Sox will toss RHP Luis Perales (0-4, 5.74 ERA).

Tonight is Wands & Wizards Night at Segra Park! Hop aboard the train and head to the ballpark for a magical experience. We'll have mystical food and drink specials to help celebrate the fantastic night. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

SANDLIN DOMINANT IN 1-0 WIN: The Fireflies won a sprint, 1-0 against the Salem Red Sox, in 1 hour and 46 minutes at Segra Park Friday night. It is the shortest nine-inning game in Columbia Fireflies history. It's also the first 1-0 game Columbia has been in since they lost 1-0 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 9, 2022. Fireflies starter David Sandlin was on a roll again. The righty punched out nine hitters in his second-consecutive quality start. He worked a career-high seven frames, allowing only five baserunners before he handed the ball to the bullpen. In his last two starts, Sandlin has punched out 19 hitters in 13 innings. After Sandlin put together the longest outing of the season for the Fireflies, they needed only one bullpen arm to finish out the game. Cooper McKeehan (S, 7) recorded his seventh save to give him the second-most saves in the Carolina League this season. The two pitchers combined for the Fireflies sixth strikeout of the season. The six shutouts are the most in a single season in team history since the 2018 season, where Columbia blanked opponents 13 times.

FAME IS A FICKLE FRIEND: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last three outings, spanning 12.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 4.2 innings Tuesday in a 7-1 win over the Salem Red Sox to set the tone for the last full homestand of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.82 ERA across his first nine outings and he has punched out 36 hitters in 29.2 innings.

DUMBLEDORE'S ARMY: The Fireflies arms have been hot this year. After working their sixth shutout of the season last night, the Fireflies pitching staff has a 3.08 ERA, which is the second-best team ERA in all of Minor League Baseball, trailing just the Down East Wood Ducks, who have a 3.05 ERA.

EXCUSE ME! I'M HEAD BOY: David Sandlin has been on a roll his last few outings. He has worked back-to-back quality starts and has allowed three runs in his last 13 innings (2.08 ERA). During that stretch, Sandlin also has 19 punchouts, which has allowed him to climb back to the top of the League's strikeout leaderboard. The Fireflies are also 8-3 in his 11 starts this season.

TURN THIS WATER INTO RUM: The last two nights, the Fireflies have had plenty of opportunities at the plate, but they've been held to one run in each game. A big reason why is the team is 0-14 with runners in scoring position.

EXPECTO PATRONUM: Last night, Chase Wallace gave up his first run of the season. Columbia's reliever has been on fire across his first five outings this year though, maintaining a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings while fanning six opposing hitters.

CATCHING THE GOLDEN SNITCH: Last night, the Fireflies were able to snap their skid, winning 1-0 against the Salem Red Sox. It was Columbia's sixth shutout of the season.

THE ONE EYED WITCH PASSAGE: After Columbia's loss to the Salem Red Sox Wednesdsay, the team fell out of first place for the first time in 33 games--the longest stretch the Fireflies have been in possession of first place in franchise history. The last time the Fireflies weren't in first place was April 29.

