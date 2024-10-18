Wings Take Game 1 at Mallards

October 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings have taken their first trip to Forest Lake to visit the Minnesota Mallards for the first time of the 2024-25 season. Going into the game, the Mallards have the third-best power play in the league, but the Wings have an almost perfect penalty kill for the season so far.

It would be Aberdeen's Brady Estabrook which would be his first NAHL goal, and his first of the season. This goal would be assisted by Cade Moxham, and Finn Safir. Then, with only 30 seconds left in the period, Mallards Hunter Hayes would find the back of the net leaving the score 1-1 heading into the second period.

Just 11 seconds into the second period, the Mallards would find themselves on the penalty kill. Although the Wings would have plenty of scoring chances, they would not be able to capitalize. But, at the 6:06 mark, Sebastian Lillsund would find a rebound from Leonid Bulgakov, and give the Wings their second lead of the game. Just over two minutes later, the Mallards would respond when Brady Borgestad would get a scoring chance after a cluster at the net. After a few more penalties were fought off by the Wings, the period would end again with a tie score of 2-2.

At the beginning of the third period, just twenty-five seconds in, Minnesota's Marek Thompson would score, giving them their first lead of the game. Following, Aberdeen's Owen Pitters would get his first of the season, getting an assist from Brady Estabrook. Then, with a chance on the power play, the Wings look to secure a lead again when Gavin Reed fires a one-timer from a nice pass from Owen Pitters. In the final two minutes of the third period, the Mallards decide to pull their goaltender, but the Wings are able to clear the puck, and Luke Backel is able to extend the lead further by getting the empty net goal. This goal was assisted by goaltender Damon Cunningham and Gavin Reed.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 37 of 40.

The Wings fired a total of 48 shots on goal.

Multiple Wings players had multi-point games including Brady Estabrook (1 goal, 1 assist), Owen Pitters (1 goal, 1 assist), and Gavin Reed (1 goal, 1 assist). The Wings have made sure to find a way to have scoring from all over the line sheet. Brady Estabrook, Owen Pitters, and Sebastian Lillsund also had their first NAHL goals tonight as well!

The Wings are back in action tomorrow night to take on the Minnesota Mallards with a 7:00 puck drop. Games can be watched on NAHLTV, and listened to on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

