Maine Gets Better of Maryland in Friday Night Clash
October 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Maryland Black Bears News Release
It was a hard-hitting, physical contest on Friday night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena between the top two teams in the East Division with the first-place Maine Nordiques coming to town to take on the second-place Maryland Black Bears in the first of a two-game set. On this night, it was the Nordiques riding a hot start in the first period to a 4-1 win over the hometown Black Bears.
Maine struck first with a goal from forward Connor McNaughton, who chipped the puck past Maryland goaltender Benji Motew on a three-on-one rush to make it 1-0. The Black Bears' first period was filled with penalties, as they handed the Nordiques five power plays in the game's opening frame. On attempt two, defenseman Ocean Fancy used a slap shot from the point to beat Motew for a 2-0 Maine lead.
The Black Bears got on the board in a strong bounce-back second period off a turnover by the Nordiques, leading to a snapshot goal in the slot from forward Kieran Litterick who beat Maine goaltender Mathew DellaRusso blocker side to make it 2-1. The Nordiques responded later in the frame with a goal from the slot from forward Shane Kozlina who put the puck low blocker side to make it 3-1. Maine forward Ethan Wongus capped off the scoring with an empty net goal in the third period for a 4-1 final.
The Maine Nordiques and Maryland Black Bears will rematch on Saturday, October 19th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024
- Wings Take Game 1 at Mallards - Aberdeen Wings
- Ice Wolves Fall to Jackalopes, 4-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Titans Down Aviators 7-1 - New Jersey Titans
- Bruins Struggle in 2-0 Defeat to St. Cloud - Austin Bruins
- Akimov's Pair of Goals Fuels Bugs Past Wranglers; SHV Wins Fifth Straight - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Maine Gets Better of Maryland in Friday Night Clash - Maryland Black Bears
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs - Anchorage Wolverines
- Hat Tricks Partner with Diversified Printing Solutions - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maryland Black Bears Stories
- Maine Gets Better of Maryland in Friday Night Clash
- Maine Returns to Maryland as Top Two Teams in East Clash Again
- Series Preview: Maryland Heads up to Rochester for First Road Series
- Black Bears Send Rebels Retreating with 6-1 Win
- Motew, Special Teams Inspire Black Bears to 2-0 Win Over Rebels