Bruins Struggle in 2-0 Defeat to St. Cloud

October 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







ST. CLOUD, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (5-5-0-0) weren't able to find the back of the net in Friday night's 2-0 loss to the St, Cloud Norsemen (6-2-0-2).

Each team began the first period exchanging shots and battling for control. It was the Norsemen, however, who would light the lamp first. Peyton Mithmuangneua, positioned right in front of the net, deflected a strong pass from Sam Crane to put the Norsemen up 1-0 at 15:54.

St. Cloud would come out of the locker room with a purpose, as Tyler Geyer sniped one past Jack Solomon for his first goal of the season and some insurance for the Norsemen.

The Bruins penalty kill continued its upward trajectory as the Black and Gold were able to rebuff all four Norsemen power play chances.

The shutout marked the first time Austin was held scoreless this season.

The Bruins return home on Saturday to face off against the Norsemen on home turf at 7:05 pm. Tickets for Albert Lea Youth Hockey Night at Riverside Arena are available at tickets.austinbruins.com.

