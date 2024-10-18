Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

October 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

It's game day for your Anchorage Wolverines as they face off against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for the first time this season.

The teams sit neck and neck in the divisional standings, with the Wolverines currently in third place and the Ice Dogs right below in fourth. Both teams hold a 6-2-1 record, the Wolverines lead with 35 goals for and the Ice Dogs trailing closely behind with 31.

Last season, the Wolverines managed an 8-2-0-2 record against the Ice Dogs.

Through last season, the Wolverines boasted a 4-2 record on Fairbanks' home ice, dropping the final two games of the 23-24 regular season with scores of 3-2 and 5-4, respectively.

There will be a watch party tonight at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage!

There will not be a watch party for tomorrow's game, but it can be streamed at NAHLtv.com.

