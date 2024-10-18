Ice Wolves Fall to Jackalopes, 4-1

October 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Ice Wolves dropped their Friday night Oct. 18 contest to the Odessa Jackalopes 4-1. The game started with the Jackalopes getting on the board quickly only 2:24 into the opening period as Caden Ghiossi scored. The Jackalopes would get two powerplays that period however, the Ice Wolves penalty kill shut them down.

Moving into the second period the Ice Wolves had one powerplay, they were unable to score in the period but had the momentum. The momentum culminated in an Ethan Hull goal, his second of the season, to tie the game and end the Ice Wolves goalless drought at just over 180 minutes.

The third period saw the Jackalopes immediately take the lead, just 18 seconds in Kowin Belsterling would score his fifth of the season to give the Jackalopes the 2-1 lead. Max Treppo would add another one just over two minutes later and give the Jackalopes a two-goal lead. Jeremy Jacobs would add an empty net goal with 54 seconds left for the 4-1 victory.

Head Coach Kevin Hartzell had this to say after the game, "This is a result orientated business, I told the boys they did so much good going tonight, I could give you 85-90 percent of the game really good. You can't be good 90 percent and bad 10 percent of the time, there was a lot of good tonight but also some bad and the bottom line is it's about results."

The Ice Wolves play the Jackalopes in the weekend finale Sat. Oct. 19 at 7:15pm CT/6:15pm MT. The game is available to watch on NATV.

