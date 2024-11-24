Wings Split Weekend with St. Cloud After Back-And-Forth Match, and Empty Net Winner

November 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings won in St. Cloud Saturday night after a come-from-behind win, tying the game twice, and sending one into the empty net to seal the deal!

The only scoring chance in the first period would be for the Norsemen, Mason LeBel would be the goal scorer. The score would be 1-0 heading into the second period.

The second period would start with St. Cloud extended their lead to two when Alex Sandhu scored. But, Elvis Laskovs for the Wings would get his first of the season and their first of the game. This goal would be assisted by Sebastian Lillsund and Jibber Kuhl. Shortly after, Owen Pitters for the Wings would tie the game getting assists from Cooper Anderson and Gavin Reed. Before the period would be over, Carter Lundie would score reclaiming the lead for St. Cloud, leaving the score 3-2 in favor of the Norsemen before the final period of the game.

For the third and final period of the weekend, Leonid Bulgakov would start the scoring for the Wings, getting assists from Cade Moxham and Elvis Laskovs - this would again tie the game. Then, the Wings would get an extra chance on the Power Play to get their first lead of the game. During which, Jibber Kuhl would score, getting assists from Leonid Bulgakov and Gavin Reed. To end the game, Gustas Zemaitis would get a chance to send one into the empty net getting help from Cade Moxham and Gavin Reed. Sebastian Lillsund would also get a chance at another empty net goal, but the horn would sound before the puck would cross the line, so the goal was called off. The final score would be 5-3 in the Wings favor, and would be the Wings 12th win of the season.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 21 of 24 shots sent his way.

Again, multiple skaters for the Wings had multi-point nights including Gavin Reed (3 assists), Cade Moxham (2 assists), Jibber Kuhl (1 goal, 1 assist), Elvis Laskovs (1 goal, 1 assist), and Leonid Bulgakov (1 goal, 1 assist).

The Wings head back to Aberdeen for a 3 game home stand on Wednesday Nov. 27th, Friday Nov. 29th, and Saturday Nov. 30th. Wednesday they will take on the Watertown Shamrocks for some Pre-Thanksgiving Festivities, and on Friday and Saturday they will take on the Bismarck Bobcats for the first time this season. More information on those games will be posted to our social media pages. Tickets can be purchased at all C-Express locations or at tickets.aberdeenwings.com!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.