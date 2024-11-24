Fifth Straight Win Pushes Bruins' Point Streak to 11 Games

November 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (14-5-1-1) power play was clicking on all cylinders on Saturday night, as four power play goals in the third period powered the Bruins to a weekend sweep of the Watertown Shamrocks (3-15-2-1) by a final of 5-2.

Watertown struck first in the opening period, with Dmitrijs Dilevka finding the back of the net just before the midway mark. The Bruins struggled to find chances early, with the Shamrocks outshooting the Black and Gold 12-9 in the opening frame.

Bruins fans were getting anxious in the second, waiting for the first goal to be scored so they could launch their teddy bears on the ice for Teddy Bear Toss Night. In the second, Zander Lipsett was their saving grace. 12:05 into the second, Zander Lipsett buried a pass from Nathan Williams to tie things up as teddy bears rained onto the ice.

Last year, the Bruins set a franchise record of 511 teddy bears collected and donated to the Salvation Army in Austin. This year, that record was shattered when Bruins fans tossed 1,012 stuffed animals onto the ice following Lipsett's goal.

The happiness would halt minutes later when Cam Markham's power-play goal late in the period restored Watertown's lead, making it 2-1 heading into the third.

Just seconds into the final frame, Watertown committed its first penalty, giving the Bruins their first shot on the power play in the game. Alex Laurenza capitalized just ten seconds into the power play to even the score.

Moments later, Luc Malkhassian and EJ Paddington scored two quick goals within 90 seconds, turning the game around and giving the Bruins their first lead of the game. Watertown's late game surge was halted with key saves from Jack Solomon. An empty net goal from Paddington solidified the victory for the Bruins.

With the weekend sweep, Austin extended their point streak to eleven straight games with a point.

The Bruins close out their five game home stand with a Thanksgiving night game against the North Iowa Bulls at Riverside Arena. All tickets for Thursday are just $5 and can be purchased at tickets.austinbruins.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.