Fairbanks Ice Dogs Edge Out Anchorage Wolverines In Game Two

November 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines have fallen to the Ice Dogs, being outscored 4-1 in game two.

Both teams recorded a goal in the first frame, with Jakub Bednarik grabbing his seventh of the season with assists from Toby Carlson and Brock Devlin.

The Wolverines went on to be outshot through the next two periods, getting just four shots on goal in the second and three in the third, compared to the Ice Dogs 13 and 14, respectively.

The Wolverines will have a bye this next weekend before facing off against division leaders, the Wisconsin Windigo December 6th and 7th.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

Fairbanks Ice Dogs Edge Out Anchorage Wolverines In Game Two - Anchorage Wolverines

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.