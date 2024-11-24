Strong Wilderness Second Period Saturday Not Enough as Windigo Sweeps Weekend

November 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







After four straight games vs. the Wisconsin Windigo, the Minnesota Wilderness are still looking for their first victory of the season against their rivals from across the border. The Windigo swept the weekend series in Cloquet, one week after winning both games at their home in Eagle River, WI.

The two squads meet for a fifth consecutive game Wednesday night in Cloquet's Northwoods Credit Union Arena at 7:15 p.m.

Friday: Windigo 5, Wilderness 1

The Wilderness scored a first period goal Friday night, but after that, the game belonged to the Windigo.

Zach Homer scored the lone Minnesota goal with 9:01 remaining in the opening frame after a turnover was forced in the offensive zone. Noah Dziver and Jakeb Lynch assisted on Homer's seventh of the season.

Wisconsin responded with five goals from five different players. Jordan Brothers tied the game at 1 later in the first. Elliott Gulley and Lucas Busch added two more in the 2 nd to make it 3-1. In the third, Luke Baker added an empty net goal before Michael Maillette completed the scoring with 1:21 left.

The Windigo outshot the Wilderness, 32-27. Nick Erickson took the loss for Minnesota making 27 saves, while Lucas Szyszka earned the win with 26 stops for Wisconsin.

The Wilderness had chances in the third period to get back into the game, including a 2-man-advantage power play that lasted 1:45. Minnesota finished the game 0-for-7 while on the man-advantage, while the Windigo finished 1-for-5.

Saturday: Windigo 7, Wilderness 3

The Wilderness came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits Saturday, but the Windigo secured the win by dominating the third period for a 7-3 final score.

Wisconsin led first with Jace Fitzgerald scoring a first period goal, then made it 2-0 with a short-handed tally from Luke Baker 3:10 into the 2nd.

Minnesota responded quickly to trim the deficit to when Nate Murray hammered in a one-timer from the left circle with his ninth of the season 4:11 into the middle frame. Ben Roulette and Brady Zugec assisted on the goal.

The Wilderness then used momentum from a fight between defenseman Owen Smith and Windigo forward Felix HaibÃÂ§ck to tie the game just before the 2nd period's conclusion. Just 1:03 after the Smith/HaibÃÂ§ck bout, Roulette and Murray connected again, this time with Roulette scoring on a one-timer with 1:36 left. Ryan Warner also assisted on the goal, which was Roulette's sixth of the season.

The Windigo regained the advantage after Baker scored his 2 nd shorty of the game 7:27 into the third period, but the Wilderness again had a quick response. While on the same power play, Noah Dziver notched his second of the season when he scored on a rebound of a Payton Struck shot just 1:08 after Baker's goal. The goal was Dziver's second of the campaign, and it was also assisted by Joey Sylvester.

Wisconsin owned the rest of the period. The Windigo completed the weekend sweep with red-lighters from Mario DiMaggio, Zach Cline, Ronnie Hill and Harper Frey.

For the 2nd straight night, Nick Erickson suffered the loss, making 32 saves on 38 shots. Lucas Szyszka was again the Windigo goaltending winner, with 17 saves on 20 shots.

Wisconsin outshot the Wilderness, 39-20, which included a 19-6 advantage in the third period.

Along with scoring two SHGs, the Windigo (17-2-3) also collected two power play goals, which were scored on six chances. The Wilderness (8-12-3) finished 1-for-5 on the man-advantage.

