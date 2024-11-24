Girard Earns First NAHL Win as Wranglers Defeat Rhinos 3-2

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the El Paso Rhinos 3-2 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen to improve to 10-10-0-2 on the season. Goaltender Charles-Antoine Girard turned aside 22/24 shots faced for his first NAHL victory.

Amarillo and El Paso met at the Bull Pen for the second game of the two game set and the second time this season on Saturday night. The Rhinos took Friday's matchup 3-2 after staving off a late Wranglers comeback in the third period. Both teams started a different goaltender than the previous night, with the Wranglers turning to Charles-Antoine Girard and the Rhinos to Joey LoVullo.

After a strong finish to Friday's game where time ran out on their comeback, the Wranglers picked up right where they left off and dictated the terms in the first period. Amarillo was controlling the play, winning faceoffs, and working pucks deep into the El Paso zone to wear down their defense and force LoVullo to play the puck frequently. It all culminated in a goal for the Wranglers as 8:32 into the first period, Amarillo sank the puck deep into the attacking zone to force LoVullo out to play it. Morely Phillips caused chaos on the forecheck forcing LoVullo to cough up the puck. Trace Day was waiting in front of the net for a quick strike to put the Wranglers up 1-0 off of his 7th goal of the season. Day's goal would end up being the only goal of the period, but the Wranglers outshot the Rhinos 10-5 in the period, went 2/2 on the penalty kill, and were getting better shift by shift.

In the second period the Wranglers continued to shine, as just one minute into the period Sal Cerrato hit Corson Maguire on a home run pass to create a 2 on 1 rush towards LoVullo. Maguire fired a rocket into the far corner of the net for his team leading 10th goal of the season to extend Amarillo's lead to 2-0. Amarillo then had a few power play opportunities and were able to convert on one with 2:20 left in the period. Carl Jacobson sent the puck softly toward the net where Jacob Miller jammed it in for his third goal of the year to put the Wranglers up 3-0. Jacobson and Cerrato earned the assists on Miller's goal. Through two periods, the Wranglers led 3-0 and were outshooting the Rhinos 24-13.

El Paso came roaring back in the third period to try and claw their way into a comeback. With a power play early in the period, the Rhinos were able to take advantage of the opportunity, as Jacob Solano tipped in a shot pass in front of Girard to make it a 3-1 game. The Rhinos potted another 5:45 into the frame as a clearing attempt was gloved down by Beckett Hinchsliff at the Wranglers' blue line where he quickly found Duke Gentzler between the circles. Gentzler was able to sneak the puck by Girard to pull El Paso within one at 3-2. The Wranglers bent but did not break, as they were able to fend off the Rhinos attempts at a comeback and earn the 3-2 victory. Amarillo improved to 10-10-0-2 on the season as Girard stopped 22/24 for his first NAHL victory. Maguire and Cerrato both recorded multi-point games as the Wranglers went 1/3 on the power play and 4/5 on the penalty kill.

The Wranglers will hit the road for a five game road trip on Black Friday in Greeley, Colorado when they take on the Colorado Grit. Puck drop is set for 8:05 CST. Fans can watch the game live on NATV or listen in on the Wranglers YouTube Channel.

