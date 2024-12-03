Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Ryder Millar

December 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Ryder Millar!

Millar, from Anchorage, AK, is a 6'2 left-shot forward who currently plays with the Fox Motors U18. So far in the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in 14 games tallying 3 goals, 10 assists, for 13 total points.

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut says "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of Ryder Millar for next season. Ryder is a 200 ft center that plays the game the right way. Ryder plays for the Fox Motors U18 out of Grand Rapids, MI. He played one game when we played the Austin Bruins for the Children's Miracle Network weekend. He plays with a lot of jump and compete all over the ice while putting up points. We are happy to have him be a part of our Wings Family."

