Aleslöv Strikes Twice as Wranglers Down Grit 3-2 in a Shootout

December 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Greeley, CO - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Colorado Grit 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at Greeley Ice Haus. Alexander Aleslöv recorded his first multi-goal night of the season as the Wranglers earned the weekend split.

After falling 3-2 to the Grit in regulation on Friday night, the Wranglers looked to take Saturday's game and get the weekend split before heading into their bye week. Amarillo started goaltender Charlie Zolin between the pipes, while Colorado turned to Pete Sterling.

The first period featured a flurry of chances offensively, with the Wranglers and Grit taking a combined 37 shots. Amarillo hit the crossbar three times in the first period as they picked up right where they left off from Friday's game and continued to get quality scoring chances. However, despite the Wranglers stellar play offensively, it was Colorado that got the period's first and only goal, as with just 55 seconds left, Ben Rakowski fired a shot from the high slot past Zolin to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. While the period did see a lot of offensive opportunities with the Grit outshooting the Wranglers 21-16, play was physical as well, with Divyne Apollon fighting Ethan McEneany and frequent hitting and scrums after the whistle.

The second period belonged to the Wranglers, as Swedish forward Alexander Aleslöv struck twice to give the Wranglers a 2-1 lead through two periods. On his first goal, 5:49 into the second period, Corson Maguire connected with Aleslöv streaking toward the net where he was able to beat Sterling to tie the game at one. Aleslöv's third goal of the season was assisted by Maguire and Will Welburn. Aleslöv then added another with 8:41 remaining in the second frame, as the Wranglers shot the puck toward Sterling and crashed the crease where Aleslöv was able to punch the puck in to give his team the lead and himself his first multi-goal game of the season. Aleslöv's second goal of the night was assisted by Maguire and Carl Jacobson. Amarillo outshot Colorado 18-10 in the second period as their hard work offensively finally paid off.

Colorado made a goaltending change heading into the third period as Jack Erickson replaced Pete Sterling between the pipes. Sterling had stopped 32/34 through two periods before being replaced by Erickson. In the third period, Colorado furiously tried to rally back to tie the game. The Grit began to give Zolin his biggest tests of the night, and despite his brilliant work, the Grit tied the game with 10:06 left in the third. William Johnson tied the game at 2-2. Regulation and overtime were not enough time for either side to break the tie, so the game went to the shootout.

Only one man scored in the shootout and Corson Maguire was the hero for the Wranglers. He beat Erickson in the second round as the Wranglers held Colorado scoreless to take the win at 3-2. Charlie Zolin was fantstic for the Wranglers, stopping 47/49 shots faced in regulation plus going 3/3 in the shootout. Maguire and Aleslöv both recorded multi-point games as the Wranglers win improved their record to 11-11-0-2 heading into their bye week. It was the first win for new Head Coach Corey Wogtech as the Wranglers earned the weekend split.

The Amarillo Wranglers will be back in action on December 13th when they head down to El Paso County Events Center to take on the El Paso Rhinos. Fans can watch the game live on NATV by going to nahltv.com. Make sure you are following the Wranglers on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with the Wranglers during their bye week.

