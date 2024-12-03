IceRays Goaltender Nikita Volsky Commits to NCAA Division 1 Lake Superior State

December 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are pleased to announce IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky's commitment to Lake Superior State to play NCAA Division 1 Hockey.

Volsky has burst onto the scene in his first season in the NAHL with the IceRays starting in 17 games this season posting a record of 14 wins and three losses. His numbers don't stop there, his 1.91 goals against average and 0.937 save percentage sit him comfortably inside the top 10 in the NAHL while being the only goalie that has faced more than 500 shots this season.

"I've been going for a scholarship since I came to America. I am really thankful for my parents who aPorded me this opportunity, and for their early wake up calls to watch me play this season," said Volsky.

Nikita came to the United States for the first time in 2020 from Minsk, Belarus to continue his pursuit in the game of Hockey at 16 years old. He competed with the Esmark Stars AAA program before making stops in the NCDC with the Pueblo Bulls and Ogden Mustangs prior to Corpus Christi.

"I also want to thank Coach Cloutier, Coach Oberlin and Coach Mei for helping me throughout this process," stated Volsky.

The IceRays are extremely proud of Nikita and look forward to following his collegiate career and beyond.

Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier said, "We are extremely happy and proud for Nikita, he's been the best goalie in the NAHL this season. It's a great pick up by Lake Superior State."

