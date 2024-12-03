Wranglers Comeback Bid Falls Just Short, Grit Take First Game of Weekend Set 3-2

December 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Greeley, CO - The Colorado Grit defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 3-2 on Friday night at Greeley Ice Haus.

The Wranglers and Grit met for the sixth time this season in the first game of a two game set at Greeley Ice Haus. Colorado started goaltender Jack Erickson between the pipes while the Wranglers started Charles-Antoine Girard for the second straight game after he defeated El Paso on Saturday night.

The Grit started out hot, using their speed to their advantage. Colorado began play by using their speed to create chances on the wing in transition, and 6:50 into the first period they got a goal as a result. Alec Babineau came streaking down the left wing and powered a shot by Girard for the game's opening score to put the Grit up 1-0. As the period went on, the Wranglers began to get more scoring chances of their own, but Colorado would score again before the end of the period to go up 2-0. Evan Smutney angled a shot off the end wall that glanced off the skate of Girard and went into the net with 3:38 left in the period to put the Grit up by two. Through one period of play the Wranglers led the shot count 14-11.

Just a few minutes into the second period, Colorado went on the power play looking to add to their lead - and they did just that thanks to a goal from Alexander German. German's power play came 4:59 into the second frame to boost Colorado's lead to 3-0. The Wranglers did not back down and continued to generate quality scoring chances. Midway through the period, Amarillo went on the power play and was able to convert as Sal Cerrato scored his 7th goal of the season and his first on the power play to make it 3-1. Cerrato's goal came 9:50 into the period and was assisted by Trace Day and Carl Jacobson. The Wranglers continued to apply pressure and late in the period it paid off. Trace Day ripped a shot from the high slot by Erickson to pull the Wranglers within one with just 14.8 left on the clock. Day's goal was assisted by Emils Skeltins and Morley Phillips and made it a 3-2 game heading into the third period.

All game long the Wranglers had been heating up and the third period was no different. Amarillo continued to put pucks on net and generate offensive pressure, outshooting Colorado 13-6 in the final period. Despite the Wranglers best efforts, the comeback attempt fell just short as Colorado was able to hand on and outlast the Wranglers bid to tie the game. Jack Erickson stopped 35/37 shots for Colorado while Charles-Antoine Girard stopped 25/28 for the Wranglers.

Amarillo and Colorado will meet six more times this season with the next being at Greeley Ice Haus on Saturday night. Wranglers fans can watch all games live on NATV at nahl.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.