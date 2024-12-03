Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Cam Alt

December 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Cam Alt!

Alt, from Fergus Falls, MN, is a 5'9 170 lbs left-shot forward that currently plays with the Sioux Falls Power. So far in the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in 22 games scoring 7 goals, 10 assists, for 17 total points.

Assistant Coach for the Aberdeen Wings Eric Hirschhaut explains "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of Cam Alt from the Sioux Falls Power U18 Team for next season. Cam is a 200 foot player that can play both wing and center. Cam may not be the biggest kid on the ice, but plays with a big heart. He caught my eye right away watching him last April at the U16 & U18 Nationals in Las Vegas while he was playing for the U16 Sioux Falls Power and at the beginning of this season at the Minnesota Blades Showcase during our NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN. Cam played in all three games this past week and did very well. Excited to watch him the rest of this season. We are happy to welcome him and his family to our Wings Family."

