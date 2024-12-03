Weekend Recap vs Northeast

December 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans swept their weekend series against the Northeast Generals, posting victories of 5-2 and 3-1 at the Canton Ice House in Canton, Massachusetts. Ryan Novo, Alex Papaspyropoulos, and Kyle Kim all recorded 3 points on the weekend.

Friday night saw the Titans surrender the first goal of the game halfway through the first period, taking the 1-0 deficit into the first intermission. New Jersey would strike back in the second, with goals from Jack Hillier and Ryan Novo 62 second apart to grab the 2-1 lead. Owen Leahy extended the lead three minutes into the third period, giving the Titans breathing room when the Generals drew within a goal a few minutes later. Jack Roberts and another goal from Leahy allowed New Jersey to pull away, winning by a score of 5-2. Charlie Mistretta stopped 34 of 36 shots to be named the first star of the game in his fifth consecutive start.

Austin McNicholas returned to the Titans' crease for the first time in three weeks on Saturday night, and was rewarded a two goal lead in the first period with goals from Novo and Roberts, giving Novo goals in three straight games and Roberts two. Novo sniped another goal in the second period, this time on the power play, putting the Titans up 3-0. Northeast would snap the McNicholas shutout bid when they found the back of the net halfway through the middle frame, but McNicholas would be perfect the rest of the way en route to a 3-1 victory.

Now riding a three game win streak, the Titans remain in fourth place in the ten-team East Division, holding a record of 14-11-2. With 31 points, they are a point out of second place, and three points behind first place Rochester. New Jersey now turns to a pair of games on home ice this week, hosting the Elmira Aviators for the first time in franchise history. Games are scheduled for 7:30pm on Thursday and Friday nights at the Middletown Sports Complex, and tickets can be purchased by following this link.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.