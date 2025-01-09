Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Brody Dustin

January 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Brody Dustin!

Dustin, from Stillwater, MN, is a 5'10 170 lbs right-shot forward that currently plays for Stillwater High School. Before starting the high school season, however, he participated in the Minnesota Elite League with Team MPLS Magazine where he appeared in 21 games scoring 10 goals, 18 assists, for 28 total points. So far in the high school season, where he is also named the teams Assistant Captain, he has appeared in 11 games, scoring 12 goals, 9 assists for 21 total points.

Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, Al Dorich explains "Brody is a skilled playmaking forward who plays with jam and can finish as well. He's constantly on the puck and has great creativity to make plays on a talented Stillwater team."

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut continues to explain "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of Brody Dustin for next season. Brody is a very smart and creative forward from Stillwater High School and competed this fall in the Minnesota Elite League with Team MPLS Magazine. Our Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich, Minnesota Scout Craig Larson, and myself have watched Brody live or online in many viewings from MN Elite League or recently with his Stillwater HS team this season. He is a tremendous kid and checks all of the boxes in a player to the identity of an Aberdeen Wing for compete, skill, and speed. We are really excited to welcome Brody and his family to our Wings family."

