Weekend Preview Versus Elmira

January 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks are coming off a 2-1 start to January as they shift gears into their next matchup against the Elmira Aviators. This will be the second of three weekends these teams will play against each other in the regular season. The previous meeting with Elmira ended in a split, with the Aviators taking game one 6-2 and the Hat Tricks taking a commanding 8-1 win in game two. The roster also looks very different for Danbury in this matchup, as only eight players from said opening-day roster are still with the Hat Tricks. This will also be the return for three former Hat Tricks (Horn, Jensen, and White) since they were traded in November for forwards Kai Elkie and Alexis Billequey.

Looking at the Aviators, the team is currently in a rough patch as they have only won one out of their previous five games. The lone win came against the Northeast Generals on December 20, where former Hat Tricks defenseman Andrew Horn scored the game-winning goal in overtime for a 4-3 final. Since then, Elmira has been in a three-game skid heading into this weekend's matchup. During this stretch, Elmira has struggled on special teams through the last five contests. Through 25 chances on the man advantage, the Aviators have had a successful landing only two times (8.00%). Their worst night on the power play came against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, where the Aviators went 0/7 in the 5-1 loss. Elmira is currently ninth in the east division and 32nd in the league for the power play, and they are 10th in the east and 36th in the league for the penalty kill. Their top goal scorers are Curtiss Sturgeon (11), Ben Constantino (10), and Andrew DellaDonna (9).

Observing the Hat Tricks, they have started January with a 2-1 record. They swept the Northeast Generals to end their nine-game road trip, which was followed by their first home game of 2025 ending in a 5-2 loss for Danbury. In the last five games, Danbury has won three of said five, out-scoring their opponent in 18-8 across the three-game streak. Danbury has had quite the turn around on special teams, with their power play becoming third in the east division and seventh in the league. Whereas their penalty kill is ninth in the east and 35th in the league. In their last five games, the Hat Tricks went 7/22 (31.81%) on the man advantage, six of said conversions happening during their win streak. Danbury's top goal scorers are Niko Tournas (18), Andrew Gibbons (15), and former Aviator Alexis Billequey (10).

Be sure to stream this weekend's series on NATV and follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

