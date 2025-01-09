Weekend Preview 1/10-1/11

January 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Lone star Brahmas make their one and only trip to Albuquerque, NM on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 to take on the New Mexico Ice Wolves. The teams met before the holidays in Lone Star, a weekend that saw each team secure a win heading into the break. Since then, the Brahmas have been a perfect 4-0 and the Ice Wolves have been 2-2. For the Brahmas, they continue to rely heavily on goaltending. Lone Star goalies, Jack Spicer and Ryan Cameron, each earned a shutout in their latest games against the Oklahoma Warriors. The Ice Wolves saw Jackson Fuller shutout the Shreveport Mudbugs on Friday, Jan. 3 and only allowed two goals the following night against the same opponent.

Both games this weekend will start at 6:30 p.m. MT and will be available on NATV.

