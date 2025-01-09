Wilderness Put Winning Streak on the Line at Windigo

January 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







After vanquishing the Midwest Division's 2nd place team last weekend, the Minnesota Wilderness have graduated to take on the first place Wisconsin Windigo. Minnesota, owners of the NAHL's longest active winning streak at seven games, and Windigo meet Thursday and Friday nights at the Eagle River Sports Arena in Eagle River, WI.

Both teams enter this series coming off home sweeps on January 3-4. The Wilderness (16-13-3) took down the Anchorage Wolverines 3-2 and 6-5 (OT), while Wisconsin (22-8-3) recorded 5-2 and 3-2 wins over the Kenai River Brown Bears.

These mark the seventh and eighth meetings of the season for the Windigo and Wilderness. Wisconsin won five of the first six contests and swept the first 2-game series the teams played in Eagle River on Nov. 15-16.

Thursday night's game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., while puck drop for Friday night is set for 7:30.

Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 33 47 2 games vs. Wilderness (Thurs./Fri.)

2 Anchorage 31 43 3 games vs. Janesville (Fri./Sat./Sun.)

3 Fairbanks 29 42 2 games @ Kenai River

4 Springfield 30 36 2 games vs. Chippewa

5 Wilderness 32 35 2 games @ Wisconsin (Thurs./Fri.)

6 Chippewa 34 33 2 games @ Springfield

7 Kenai River 33 27 2 games vs. Fairbanks

8 Janesville 30 20 3 games @ Anchorage (Fri./Sat./Sun.)

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Wisconsin 122 114 24 for 110 (21.8%) 14 for 142 (90.1%)

Wilderness 130 98 29 for 148 (19.6%) 22 for 114 (80.7%)

