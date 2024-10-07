Wings Remain 5-0 After Weekend Sweep of Watertown

October 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings took a trip down to Watertown on Saturday, October 5th, and brought home another Regular Season win.

In the first period, the Wings were able to stay out of the box better than they did on Friday night. The Shamrocks would get a scoring chance, but the goal would be called off due to a high stick. There would be no other scoring chances in the first, so the score would remain 0-0 heading into the second period.

The second period would also have fewer penalties than Friday night, and the Wings would have more chances on the Power Play versus being on the Penalty Kill. It would not be until the 15:31 mark in the second period when Aberdeen's Gavin Reed would finally get the team on the board. This goal would be assisted by Captain Luke Backel, and Assistant Captain Cade Moxham. The score would be 1-0 going into the final period of the night.

Although the Wings would go on the Kill more times than the Power Play, they again would find themselves increasing their score when Augustana commit Leonid Bulgakov found the back of the net. This goal would be assisted by Sebastian Lillsund, and Jibber Kuhl. Then, in the final seconds of the game, Watertown would pull their goalie in a last attempt to get on the board. Instead, Aberdeen's Ishan Mittoo would score on the empty net getting assistance from Ryan Flaherty and Asher Wites.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping all 27 shots taken by the Shamrocks.

After this game, stars for the weekend were announced! First star goes to Leonid Bulgakov (3 goals, 1 assist), Damon Cunningham (27 save shutout), and Jibber Kuhl (1 goal, 3 assists).

The Wings look ahead to another home weekend where they will take on the North Iowa Bulls! Be sure to follow us on all our social media for all the latest news and updates on all things Wings.

