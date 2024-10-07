Weekday Preview Versus New Jersey

October 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks look to add another win tomorrow night, as they host the New Jersey Titans for a late-night matchup. Both teams are coming off of respective split series' in their matchups, with Danbury taking the win over Rochester in a 4-3 OT Thriller, and the Titans taking down Northeast 4-3 in regulation. This meeting also marks the first of six meetings between these teams in the regular season.

The Hat Tricks went 2-0 over the Titans in preseason, grabbing a 4-1 win at home and a 5-4 overtime victory in New Jersey. The Hat Tricks lineup has been promising this season, especially our top line with the recent addition of forward, David Utkin. The first line has had a combined total of 10 points in the past two games at home, with Niko Tournas grabbing two goals and an assist in their 4-3 overtime victory.

The Titans are coming off a split series against the Northeast Generals, starting the weekend with a 6-2 loss, followed by a bounce back win in regulation 4-3. New Jersey forward, Jack Hillier shined in their win on Saturday, putting up a goal and two assists in their victory over the Generals. Hillier is currently tied for first in points on the team, with defenseman, Shawn Leary as they currently hold six points apiece.

The Hat Tricks look to keep their positive momentum going through game three of the five-game homestand tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. and you can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

