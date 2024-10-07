Weekday Preview vs Danbury

The New Jersey Titans, fresh off a weekend split with the Northeast Generals, will look to get their second win in a row when they travel up to Connecticut tomorrow, October 8th, to face the Danbury Jr Hat Tricks at 8:00pm. It will be the first meeting between the teams in the regular season after Danbury won both preseason games earlier in September, and it kicks off a week of three games in five days for the Titans, ending with their home opener on Saturday, October 12th.

Danbury is led up front by Gates Omicoli with 11 points in 9 games to begin his NAHL career. The New Haven native featured for Mount Saint Charles last year, recording 59 points in 64 games across all competitions. Drew Jensen and Andrew Horn are tied with 4 points apiece on the blueline. Both defenseman are young, 2006 and 2007 birth years respectively, but have played well for a resurgent Danbury team. Thomas Kiesewetter and former Philadelphia Rebel Jack Fialkoff have split time in the crease, with both recording a victory.

New Jersey will continue to look towards Jack Hillier to charge the offense, after the Sacred Heart commit recorded a goal and two assists on Saturday against the Generals. Shawn Leary, with goals in two straight games and points in his last three, is tied with Hillier for the team lead with both tallying 6 points so far in the season. Austin McNicholas remains the Titans starter with a record of 1-4-1, a goals against average of 3.42, and a save percentage of .900.

Tomorrow's matchup will be the first of six games between New Jersey and Danbury this season, and the first of four visits the Titans will make to the Hat City. Faceoff is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8th, at 8:00pm, and can be seen on NAHLtv.com

