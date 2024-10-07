El Paso Rhinos NAHL Home Opener this Weekend

October 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The El Paso Rhinos NAHL 2024-25 season Home Opener will take place this weekend, October 11-12, against the Lone Star Brahmas.

The Rhinos will return to the ice Friday and Saturday at 7pm at the El Paso Rhinos Arena. Friday night will feature a giveaway for the first 250 fans from MT Needles.

The Rhinos begin their season with Head Coach Joe Coombs and Assistant Coach Alec Sherman, a former Rhinos player. Coombs states, "After 18 days on the road we have never look so forward to a home opener. The players have taken some very positive steps forward in our process with very little practice time. Playing in front of our home fans will be a complete breath of fresh air and excitement- we cannot wait! Things are looking very positive with this group. We have the right guys back as veterans, the pieces are coming together, and we are looking forward to seeing the great fans of El Paso!"

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2024-25, patrons can email seasontickets@elpasorhinos.com for information. Single tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Box Office one hour before game start.

