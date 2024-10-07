Bruins End Weekend on a High Note

October 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







Forest Lake, Minn. - The Austin Bruins (5-2-0-0) claimed two points on the road to close out their third game of the weekend with a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Mallards (3-5-0-0).

The Bruins struck first with an early power play goal from Gavin Hruza just two and a half minutes into the first period. Minnesota's Hunter Hayes returned the favor with his own power play goal just 1:26 later. Kam Kaiser sent the Bruins into the locker room with the lead after finding the back of the net for his first career NAHL goal.

Gavin Cherry also tabbed his first career NAHL goal in the third period, a goal that would go on to be the game winner. After pulling their netminder late in the third period, Minnesota brought the Austin lead to one at 18:46 thanks to Brady Borgestad. In the game's final minute, and the net empty again, EJ Paddington tapped the dagger into the empty net for his team-leading seventh of the season.

Six different Bruins scored goals tonight with Emil Samuelsson and Luc Malkhassian scoring in the second period. In addition, 12 different skaters recorded a point for the Black and Gold, including four having multi-point games.

The win places the Bruins tied for second place in the Central Division with undefeated Aberdeen with 12 points. Austin heads to Bismarck next weekend to face off against the undefeated division leading Bobcats on Friday and Saturday with puck drop scheduled at 7:15 pm both nights.

